Flowgroup PLC (LON:FLOW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 27501568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Flowgroup (FLOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/flowgroup-flow-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-07.html.

Flowgroup Company Profile

Flowgroup plc and its subsidiaries are focused on the creation of shareholder value through the provision of a range of energy technologies, energy supply and energy services. The Company’s segments include Flow Products, Flow Energy and Flow Battery. Its Flow Products segment provides products for distributed generation and load shifting.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.