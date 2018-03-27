Footy Cash Price Tops $0.34 (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Footy Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,954.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Footy Cash has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007374 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001937 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Footy Cash

Footy Cash (XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. Footy Cash’s official website is footycash.com. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to purchase Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footy Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

