FORCE Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (FOR)

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One FORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. FORCE has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1,752.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FORCE has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 123,307,889 coins and its circulating supply is 119,798,553 coins. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io.

FORCE Coin Trading

FORCE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FORCE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

