ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) Insider Sells $1,149,824.00 in Stock

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $1,149,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSCT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. 461,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ForeScout Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. equities research analysts anticipate that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,081,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS set a $30.00 target price on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

