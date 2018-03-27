Foresight Energy (FELP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.40

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 18349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $520.48, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $284.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.75 million. equities analysts forecast that Foresight Energy LP will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Foresight Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations.

