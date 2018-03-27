Fortescue Metals G (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals G (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Shares of Fortescue Metals G stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fortescue Metals G has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

