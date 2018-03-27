Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FBIO. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 365.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 94,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

