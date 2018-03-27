Fossil Group (FOSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Buckingham Research cut Fossil Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

FOSL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,030. The firm has a market cap of $603.20, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.12. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $920.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.47 million. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 255,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $3,461,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 679,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,909. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fossil Group by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,441 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fossil Group (FOSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/fossil-group-fosl-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.