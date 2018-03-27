Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $18.41 Million Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franco Nevada worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 636,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities set a $96.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. 96,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,355. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,890.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/franco-nevada-corp-fnv-shares-sold-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc-updated.html.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.