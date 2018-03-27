Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Post worth $39,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,692,000 after buying an additional 118,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,196,000 after purchasing an additional 734,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Post by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,273,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,447,000 after purchasing an additional 380,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 985,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after purchasing an additional 776,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POST stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $4,990.56, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Post had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on shares of Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff A. Zadoks purchased 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,174.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,064.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,073 shares of company stock worth $7,498,693. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

