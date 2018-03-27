Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.71 Million Position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 454,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.44% of Insteel Industries worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $204,000. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 43.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $38,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. Sidoti began coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.91, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.03. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company’s operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR).

