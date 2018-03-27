Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 337,546 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337,546 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.54% of Photronics worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,932,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,990 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 842,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 434,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 284.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 370,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,502,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,985 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $3,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 692,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,580 shares of company stock worth $4,681,180. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.50, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/franklin-resources-inc-has-38-49-million-position-in-photronics-inc-plab-updated.html.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.