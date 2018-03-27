Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.09% of Echo Global Logistics worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $700,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,700,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,901. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

