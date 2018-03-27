Frederick W. Gluck Sells 5,000 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $159,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 333,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,641. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1,218.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,490,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 586,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 212,423 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,797,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Frederick W. Gluck Sells 5,000 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/frederick-w-gluck-sells-5000-shares-of-cytomx-therapeutics-inc-ctmx-stock.html.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.