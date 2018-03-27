Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FME. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.60 ($118.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cfra set a €97.00 ($119.75) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($125.93) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.70 ($114.44).

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at €79.40 ($98.02) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a 52 week high of €93.82 ($115.83). The company has a market capitalization of $25,250.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/fresenius-medical-care-ag-100-00-by-kepler-capital-markets-updated.html.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.