Fresenius Medical Care (FME) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care (ETR: FME):

3/26/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €89.00 ($109.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €100.00 ($123.46) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €90.00 ($111.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €82.00 ($101.23) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €101.00 ($124.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €92.00 ($113.58) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €102.00 ($125.93) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €97.00 ($119.75) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €95.00 ($117.28) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €96.00 ($118.52) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €87.00 ($107.41) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €87.00 ($107.41) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €101.00 ($124.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €95.60 ($118.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €97.00 ($119.75) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €92.00 ($113.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €97.00 ($119.75) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €87.00 ($107.41) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €101.00 ($124.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €92.00 ($113.58) price target on by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €90.00 ($111.11) price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care was given a new €107.00 ($132.10) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FME stock traded up €2.06 ($2.54) on Tuesday, reaching €81.46 ($100.57). 759,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market cap of $25,250.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Fresenius Medical Care has a 12-month low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a 12-month high of €93.82 ($115.83).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

