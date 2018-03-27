Frontier Communications (FTR) Bond Prices Rise 2.5%

An issue of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) bonds rose 2.5% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.45% coupon and will mature on July 1, 2035. The debt is now trading at $51.50. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.22 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of FTR stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 3,027,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,075. The firm has a market cap of $543.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.73. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 357,493 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

