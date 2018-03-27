FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 440,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $145.31, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 258,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/fuelcell-energy-fcel-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.