FUNCoin Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX. FUNCoin has a market cap of $226,627.00 and $1,500.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.15 or 0.04545010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004453 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001317 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014977 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FUNCoin Profile

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

