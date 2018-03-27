T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,251. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $51,043.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile US declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $989,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,178,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and have sold 88,872 shares valued at $5,729,118. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 241,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/fy2018-earnings-forecast-for-t-mobile-us-inc-issued-by-oppenheimer-tmus-updated.html.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.