FY2019 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lowered by KeyCorp

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group set a $33.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4,943.37, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Street Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 402,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 77.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 113,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CubeSmart by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $20,647,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

