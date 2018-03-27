FY2019 EPS Estimates for PURE Bioscience (PURE) Decreased by Analyst

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for PURE Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 260.04% and a negative net margin of 460.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PURE Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS PURE) traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,090. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

In other news, CEO Henry R. Lambert sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $38,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc is focused on developing and commercializing antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. The Company’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver and its products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC).

