Insider Selling: Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) CFO Sells 4,239 Shares of Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $30,478.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,415.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GCAP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 581,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,964. The company has a market cap of $297.51 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luzich Partners LLC increased its stake in Gain Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,505,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gain Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gain Capital by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

