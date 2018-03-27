Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Major Shareholder Purchases $204,275.69 in Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) major shareholder Ltd Ipgl purchased 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $204,275.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ipgl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gain Capital alerts:

On Friday, March 9th, Ltd Ipgl purchased 69,647 shares of Gain Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,136.06.

Shares of GCAP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-major-shareholder-purchases-204275-69-in-stock.html.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.