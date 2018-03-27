Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note published on Friday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,240 ($17.13) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFRD. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Galliford Try to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Galliford Try from GBX 1,290 ($17.82) to GBX 1,184 ($16.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($22.38) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities cut their price target on Galliford Try from GBX 1,485 ($20.52) to GBX 950 ($13.13) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,333.75 ($18.43).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Shares of Galliford Try (LON GFRD) opened at GBX 937.50 ($12.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.01 and a PE ratio of 1,768.87. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 772.50 ($10.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,592 ($22.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Galliford Try (GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/galliford-try-gfrd-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital.html.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try PLC is a United Kingdom-based house building, regeneration and construction company. The Company operates through the segments, including Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Construction, public private partnerships (PPP) and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale across England.

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.