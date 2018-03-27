Gambit (GAM) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Gambit coin can now be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00085688 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gambit has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $1,213.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00651428 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003935 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Gambit Coin Profile

Gambit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 1,200,279 coins. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gambit Crypto is a Scrypt coin that was crowd funded and ran with proof of work before switching to proof of stake. Gambit is an experimental trading token that combines cryptocurrency trading, hedging, and asset acquisitions. “

Gambit Coin Trading

Gambit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

