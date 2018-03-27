Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.21

News stories about Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gaming and Leisure Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4045267973181 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's analysis:

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 1,392,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,853. The company has a market capitalization of $6,985.19, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 141.57%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Carlino acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,388,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Clifford acquired 54,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,801,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,242. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

