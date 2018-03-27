Gas Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Gas has a market cap of $195.55 million and $4.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $19.61 or 0.00243056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00734172 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012421 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00150558 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00187706 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 16,513,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,742 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Huobi, Kucoin, Exrates, Binance, OKEx, Poloniex and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to purchase Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

