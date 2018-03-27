Gatcoin (GAT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Million

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Gatcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $9,976.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00710658 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012872 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00147932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00193569 BTC.

Gatcoin Token Profile

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Gatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

