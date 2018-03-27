Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.37

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, HitBTC, Huobi and BigONE. Genaro Network has a market cap of $87.96 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00720682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012769 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00147496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 675,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,358,758 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/@GenaroNetwork. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network/en. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Bibox, AEX, HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

