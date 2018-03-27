General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202,165 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,599,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,535,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $113,481.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

