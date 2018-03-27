Genesis Energy (GEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.78

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 651145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEL. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Genesis Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2,328.25, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $720.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 12,525 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $249,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,191.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,353,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,408,000 after buying an additional 1,566,206 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,839,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after buying an additional 723,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 695,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 928,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 571,814 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy L.P. is a limited partnership focused on the midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in the offshore transportation of crude oil and natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.

