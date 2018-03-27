Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,143 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Genuine Parts worth $93,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

GPC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,695.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/genuine-parts-gpc-shares-sold-by-schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc-updated.html.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.