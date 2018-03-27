Gerry Weber International (GWI1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.64) price objective on Gerry Weber International (ETR:GWI1) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWI1. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($9.01) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €6.00 ($7.41) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($6.17) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.99) price objective on Gerry Weber International and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.00 ($9.88) price target on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.06 ($11.19).

Gerry Weber International stock opened at €7.75 ($9.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.12 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50. Gerry Weber International has a 52 week low of €7.76 ($9.58) and a 52 week high of €14.19 ($17.52).

Gerry Weber International Company Profile

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear products. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; and accessories, such as caps, hats belts, gloves, shawls, scarves, ponchos, bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry products.

