GETECH Group Plc (GTC) Insider Peter Stephens Acquires 250,000 Shares

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) insider Peter Stephens bought 250,000 shares of GETECH Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($89,803.81).

Shares of GTC stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.39) on Tuesday. GETECH Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 39 ($0.54).

GETECH Group Company Profile

Getech Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides geological services, reports and data to the petroleum and mining industries to assist in their exploration activities. The Company’s segments include Multiclient products and services, Consultancy projects and All other segments. Its Multiclient products and services segment includes Globe, which is its live Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Earth platform; Gravity and magnetics, which offers global databases; Multiclient regional reports, which include reports on various exploration areas, and Multi-Satellite Altimeter Gravity Programme, which is a three-year study covering gravity data for the continental margins of the world.

