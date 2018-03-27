GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Down 4.7% This Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001830 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $6,752.00 and $22.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001277 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002003 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002396 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

