GGP (GGP) Given a $23.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

GGP (NYSE:GGP) has been given a $23.50 price objective by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GGP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of GGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Get GGP alerts:

GGP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 12,232,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,240.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. GGP has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $24.37.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.14 million. GGP had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 7.87%. GGP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that GGP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGP. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ggp-ggp-given-a-24-00-price-target-by-bmo-capital-markets-analysts.html.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.