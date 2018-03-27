Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.22

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $58.40 million and approximately $34.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00720445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00146152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029192 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,818,639 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gifto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.