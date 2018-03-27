GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS raised GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($19.34) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,380 ($19.07) to GBX 1,440 ($19.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a GBX 1,475 ($20.38) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($26.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,529.55 ($21.13).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON GSK) opened at GBX 1,288.20 ($17.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,630.00 and a PE ratio of 2,430.57. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 23 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In related news, insider Sir Roy Anderson purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($17.66) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.36 ($9,923.13). Also, insider Victoria Whyte sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($17.89), for a total value of £67,327.05 ($93,018.86). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 591 shares of company stock worth $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares worth $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

