News stories about Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glen Burnie Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.712095683559 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of GLBZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/glen-burnie-bancorp-glbz-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-12-updated.html.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.