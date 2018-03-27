Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,364,094 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,364,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,176,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 1.63% of Ferro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,854,000 after acquiring an additional 568,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $288,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 180,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter T. Thomas sold 73,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $1,729,936.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,583 shares of company stock worth $2,439,816 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,955.07, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ferro had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $377.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

