Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,112 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 2.54% of Electronics For Imaging worth $34,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFII. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 331,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 163,888 shares during the last quarter.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,886,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

EFII stock remained flat at $$26.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,206.21, a P/E ratio of -81.12, a PEG ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFII. TheStreet lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Electronics For Imaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

