Global Jobcoin (GJC) Market Cap Achieves $2.01 Million

Global Jobcoin (CURRENCY:GJC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Global Jobcoin has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Jobcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Token Store. Global Jobcoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $514.00 worth of Global Jobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00737290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00147119 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00194216 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Global Jobcoin Profile

Global Jobcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Global Jobcoin’s total supply is 25,009,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,449,995 tokens. The official website for Global Jobcoin is www.globaljobcoin.com. Global Jobcoin’s official Twitter account is @Globaljobcoin. The official message board for Global Jobcoin is medium.com/@Globaljobcoin. The Reddit community for Global Jobcoin is /r/globaljobcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Global Jobcoin Token Trading

Global Jobcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Global Jobcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Jobcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Jobcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

