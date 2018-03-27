Contrasting Global Partners (GLP) & Its Peers

Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) is one of 35 public companies in the “OIL-MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Global Partners to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Global Partners pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL-MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 98.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Partners and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Partners $8.92 billion $58.35 million 8.88 Global Partners Competitors $14.62 billion $472.86 million 9.55

Global Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Partners. Global Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Partners 0.66% 8.89% 1.57% Global Partners Competitors 4.38% -165.10% 2.37%

Volatility and Risk

Global Partners has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partners’ competitors have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Global Partners Competitors 385 1468 1767 103 2.43

Global Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. As a group, “OIL-MISC” companies have a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Global Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Global Partners competitors beat Global Partners on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane. Its segments include Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. In Wholesale segment, the Company engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers. The Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.

