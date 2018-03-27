Global Water Resources (GWRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.28%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $29,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $64,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 857.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 108.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

