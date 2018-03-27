OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Global X China Energy ETF (CHIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.10% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CHIE stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Global X China Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Global X China Energy ETF Profile

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

