GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $160,416.00 and approximately $2,175.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,867.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.34 or 0.05752100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $878.10 or 0.11240800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.01732900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.02411720 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00205959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00678733 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00082900 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.02767450 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 13,991,315 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalBoost-Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.