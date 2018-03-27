Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research set a $45.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,729.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 16.88%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/globus-medical-inc-gmed-holdings-cut-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.