Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) Hits Market Cap of $77.19 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and approximately $931,523.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $69.88 or 0.00864958 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kraken, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002824 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00737290 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00147119 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00194216 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network, Kraken, Poloniex, EtherDelta, Livecoin, BX Thailand, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

