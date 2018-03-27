GoByte Hits Market Cap of $9.39 Million (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. GoByte has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $91,821.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $8.58 or 0.00106477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002988 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013520 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000668 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007073 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 1,918,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,463 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte is an ASIC resistant PoW cryptocurrency using the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

